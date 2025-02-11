President Ilham Aliyev approves cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia on North-South corridor

11 February 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

An agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation for the development of transit cargo transportation along the international transport corridor “North-South” has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, following the entry into force of the agreement, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan should send a notification to the government of the Russian Federation on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.