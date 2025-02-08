Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria advance Green Energy Corridor discussions

8 February 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

In Istanbul, discussions took place regarding the Green Energy Corridor project involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria. The meeting focused on advancing energy cooperation and the development of sustainable energy resources between the four countries, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijan was represented by Orkhan Zeynalov, the Deputy Minister of Energy, who led the Azerbaijani delegation at the third meeting of the project’s steering committee. Representatives from the state-run company “Azərenerji” also participated in the event.

During his speech, Deputy Minister Zeynalov outlined Azerbaijan's energy transition strategy, the country’s renewable energy potential, and the steps being taken toward exporting green energy. He also discussed the creation of green energy zones in Azerbaijan and projects focused on realizing wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea. Additionally, Zeynalov highlighted the green energy corridors that would connect Azerbaijan to Europe.

The meeting also addressed the potential for expanding electricity exchange between the four countries and focused on the development of a legal and contractual framework for the project. A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in green energy transmission between the Ministries of Energy of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria was discussed, with the text of the agreement agreed upon.

As part of the visit, a comprehensive meeting was held with Zafer Demircan, Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. The discussion was dedicated to the establishment of the green energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Information was shared on the work being done to prepare the Concept and Action Plan for the development of a green energy zone in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The meeting also discussed technical and economic feasibility studies for infrastructure projects that will support the export of green energy, with participation from experts from the BCG consulting firm, “Azərenerji” representatives, and Turkiye’s TEİAS company.