President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the US Donald Trump over the death of a large number of people resulting from the collision of a passenger airplane with a military helicopter near the Washington DC, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the collision between a passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, resulting in the loss of many lives.
In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the friendly people of the United States, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan."
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 January 2025
