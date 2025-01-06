Iranian delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on Zangazur corridor, FM says

6 January 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

An Iranian delegation will soon visit Türkiye to discuss the Zangazur corridor, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference today, Baghaei clarified that the Zangazur corridor is not a political issue but rather a technical matter with historical significance for both countries.

“Iran’s position is stable. We welcome the expansion of cooperation in the transport sector, but we emphasize that the sovereign rights of countries must be respected,” Baghaei stated.

He added that the Iranian delegation, comprising relevant agencies, is expected to visit Türkiye soon to address the issue in detail.

“We hope that the issue will be resolved soon,” he concluded.