Azerbaijan submits its bid to host UEFA Champions League Final [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan has officially submitted its bid to host the UEFA Champions League Final in 2027, Azernews reports.

Both Azerbaijan and Spain have expressed their interest in holding the Men's Champions League Final as UEFA re-opened the bidding process for the prestigious event.

The final is expected to take place at either the Olympic Stadium in Baku or the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, both of which were identified by UEFA as potential venues.

UEFA has set a deadline for the final proposals to be submitted by March 19, with the decision on the host city scheduled for May.

The 2027 UEFA Champions League final will be the final match of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League.

The winners will earn the right to play against the winners of the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League in the 2027 UEFA Super Cup, compete in the final of the 2027 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Moreover, the winners will also qualify to enter the league phase of the 2027–28 UEFA Champions League, unless they have already qualified for the Champions League through their league performance.

Azerbaijan's track record of hosting major sports competitions

Azerbaijan has a proven track record of hosting major sports competitions, championships, including football events.

In 2019, the country successfully hosted the UEFA Europa League Final, bringing together football teams from across Europe to the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Furthermore, Baku has hosted multiple international sports competitions like the 2015 European Games, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which clearly demonstrates its capability to deliver high-profile events.

Modern sports infrastructure create a great opportunities to conduct sport events at the highest level.

Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku Olympic Stadium, which can accommodate up to 68,000 spectators, was designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). It is considered the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

Baku Olympic Stadium served as the main venue for the 2015 European Games, hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.

The stadium also hosted the opening match of UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2016, final match of 2018–19 UEFA Europa League, three group games and a quarterfinal at the UEFA Euro 2020.

