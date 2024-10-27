Four years passed since terrorist attack in Barda's Garayusifli village [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Four years have passed since the terrorist attack perpetrated by Armenia in the village of Garayusifli, Barda. This incident, which occurred during the Second Garabagh War, resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives and significant damage to the local community.

On October 27, 2020, the village of Garayusifli in the Barda district was targeted by rocket fire from the Armenian armed forces. The strikes, which involved the use of internationally prohibited cluster bombs, resulted in the deaths of 5 civilians, including women and children, and injured 14 others.

Specifically, around 16:00, various directions of the village were bombarded with cluster rockets, leading to the deaths of Jafarova Ophelia Majid (born in 1970), Ahmadova Aybaniz Ashraf (born in 1959), Ismayilov Ehtiram Khalil (born in 1980), Aliyeva Almaz Salah (born in 1960), and Iskandarova Aysu Rovshan (born in 2013).

In total, as a result of terrorist acts committed on October 5, 8, 27, and 28, as well as November 7, 2020, 28 people were killed, and 108 people were injured in the Barda district. There was also extensive damage to homes, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles.

