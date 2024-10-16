Religious messages in education are unacceptable, says Minister

16 October 2024 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

On October 16, a national scientific-practical conference titled "Modern Religious Education Models in the Context of Traditions and Global Challenges" is being held under the joint organization of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and Moral Values Promotion Fund, Azernews reports.

Heads of state bodies, scientists, intellectuals, religious figures, and public representatives participated in the conference, which was organized to discuss the current situation in religious education in our country, propose solutions to the challenges faced, and exchange experiences among scientists and specialists in this field.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev stated that delivering religious messages to students under the guise of religious education is unacceptable. He emphasized that parents should always monitor their children's level of religious education.

"Because the door is closed in the classroom, and the teacher is teaching his subject. But we don't know what is being instilled in children in the name of religion."

After the official opening ceremony, the scientific-practical conference will continue with panel discussions. Topics will include "Religious Education in Azerbaijan: From the Past to the Present," "Current Issues of Religious Education in a Secular State," "Religious Education in Islamic Geography: Tradition and Modern Challenges," and "Religious Education, Religious Teaching, and Religious Practice," with participants delivering speeches on these pressing topics.

