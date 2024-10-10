Azerbaijan, UN discuss further cooperation ahead COP29 [PHOTOS]

10 October 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Wednesday to discuss the state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Azernews reports.

The meeting also focused on Azerbaijan's role in the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General praised Azerbaijan’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy and its successful preparations for hosting COP29. The discussions highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s leadership in global climate action, including its role in the negotiation process for the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance. The sides emphasized the need for further support from the UN and international financing institutions in this critical area.

Both parties also discussed Azerbaijan’s progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The conversation touched on key elements of the UN Summit of the Future Outcome Document, such as peace, security, new technologies, and the future of financial systems.

Bayramov also shared details on the 14 initiatives proposed by the COP29 Presidency, covering various climate-related topics, and underscored the importance of consensus-driven negotiations to ensure successful outcomes during Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency. The meeting concluded with discussions on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz