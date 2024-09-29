Azerbaijani FM, OIC Secretary General discuss cooperation opportunities

29 September 2024 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, exploring current initiatives and potential partnership opportunities.

Minister Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering and prioritizing relationships with both brotherly and friendly nations. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's willingness to further enhance cooperation within the framework of the OIC, highlighting the country's active role in supporting and promoting the activities of the organization.

During the meeting, he also shared comprehensive insights about Azerbaijan's preparations and objectives related to its presidency of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

His discussion emphasized the importance of attracting sufficient financial resources to effectively tackle issues related to climate change.

Minister Bayramov pointed out Azerbaijan's readiness to engage in collaborative efforts within COP29, especially given the critical nature of addressing climate change challenges that are particularly relevant for OIC member states.

The meeting concluded with both parties exchanging views on a variety of other issues that are mutually important to them.

---

