Meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to be held in US

Fatima Latifova

A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will take place on September 26 in New York, Azernews reports, citing Aykhan Hajizade, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, he telling to journalists.

On September 24, in New York, the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, considered one of the largest diplomatic events in the world, bringing together leaders of participating countries, began. This session, which will continue until September 30, will be opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and chaired by Filémon Yang from Cameroon.

As per tradition, the main theme of the UN General Assembly session, held annually since 1955, is: "Leaving No One Behind."

In this event, which prioritises peace issues, Azerbaijan, a country that is advancing in contributing to the topic, naturally participates, represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

