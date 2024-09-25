Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

25 September 2024 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decision to extend the special quarantine regime in the country, Azernews reports.

The extension will remain in effect until 06:00 on January 1, 2025, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and mitigate its potential complications in Azerbaijan.

For information, it is noteworthy to add that, previously the special quarantine regime covered the period until October 1, 2024.

---

