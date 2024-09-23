President Ilham Aliyev: We are determined to further expand and strengthen Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations

23 September 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

“We are determined to further expand and strengthen Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas, particularly in economic, trade, energy, tourism, humanitarian, and other sectors,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he said in his congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the Proclamation of the Kingdom.

“Azerbaijan places great emphasis on its relations with Saudi Arabia, with which it shares common religious and cultural roots. The current level of our interstate relations is strengthened by the deep mutual respect, and trust between our brotherly nations. It is gratifying that our relations stemming from an unbreakable will have developed comprehensively over the years to reach their current level. I would like to particularly highlight your personal contributions to strengthening Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations. The Azerbaijani people will never forget Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for and fair position on our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.

We are determined to further expand and strengthen Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas, particularly in economic, trade, energy, tourism, humanitarian, and other sectors. The high-level mutual understanding provides a solid foundation for deepening our relations in various fields. The successful and continuous energy cooperation remains one of the key pillars of our relations with Saudi Arabia. We highly value the operations of "ACWA Power," representing your country in Azerbaijan’s alternative and renewable energy sector. Our effective cooperation and mutual support within international organizations are also important elements of our relations,” the letter said.

The head of state expressed confidence that, based on mutual trust and support, joint efforts to further the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia partnership will continue consistently, in line with the interests of the two states and peoples.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz