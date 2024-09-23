New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) nominated Sahiba Gafarova for position of Speaker of Milli Majlis

23 September 2024 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Sahiba Gafarova has been nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for the position of Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

This decision was made during a meeting of the newly elected deputies of the party.

It is worth noting that Sahiba Gafarova previously served as the Speaker of the 6th Milli Majlis.

It is worth noting that early parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on September 1. A total of 112,749 local observers were registered to monitor the elections, over 65,000 of whom represented political parties. There were 598 registered international observers, representing 51 organizations and 69 countries. Among the 990 registered candidates in the parliamentary elections, 305 represented 25 political parties. Although 371 individuals were members of political parties, they were not nominated by their respective parties. In total, 676 candidates had political party affiliations. On September 21, the Constitutional Court confirmed the election results.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz