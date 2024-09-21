Number of individuals detained in connection with shooting near Wildberries office reached 19

21 September 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Meshchansky Court of Moscow has sentenced 13 individuals to 15 days of administrative detention related to a shooting near the office of the "Wildberries" company in the city center, Azernews reports.

The Tver Court had previously detained six individuals in connection with the incident.

Thus, the total number of those sentenced to administrative detention in this case has reached 19.

It’s worth noting that on September 18, a shooting occurred near the Moscow office of the "Wildberries" online store. As a result, seven people were injured, including two law enforcement officers, and two individuals died from their injuries.

