Director: Nursery-kindergarten in Khankendi to start operating on September 23

21 September 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

This year, it is planned to enroll 80 children in preschool education in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing Anar Medidov, the acting director of the Garabagh Regional Education Department, as he telling to "Report" correspondent dispatched to Khankendi.

He stated that the staff for the kindergarten, which will begin operations on September 23, has already been assembled:

"The Khankendi City No. 1 Nursery-Kindergarten will start functioning. We have four groups established. I would like to note that the number of applications received has exceeded 80.

As the Garabagh Regional Education Department, we have dispatched an employee to Khankendi city. This person is meeting with citizens who wish to be employed at the kindergarten, as well as with parents looking to enroll their children in school and kindergarten. The staff has already been completed, and the kindergarten will start operations on September 23."

---

