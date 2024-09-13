Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov receives Qatar's new ambassador

13 September 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Qatar's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammad Hamad Saad Al-Hajri, Azernews reports.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Al-Hajri on his appointment and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the meeting, issues arising from the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar, future plans, and the current situation in the region were discussed.

The successful collaboration between the two countries in political, economic-trade, educational, humanitarian, and other areas was noted with satisfaction. It was highlighted that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries will be marked soon.

The importance of expanding current cooperation through various mechanisms, including political consultations and utilizing the opportunities of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar, was emphasized.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the commendable mutual activities within regional and international organizations were acknowledged. Particularly, new opportunities for collaboration arising from Azerbaijan's presidency of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were noted.

The discussion also covered the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the end of the past conflict, reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict period, and the process of normalizing relations with Armenia.

Ambassador Mohammad Hamad Saad Al-Hajri expressed his gratitude for the reception and congratulations, and assured that he would make every effort to develop the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar during his tenure.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

