President Ilham Aliyev adresses to participants of Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad

9 September 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The large number of scientists among our compatriots living abroad creates ample opportunities for the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad, Azernews reports.

“I would like to emphasize that the organization of the Forum holds symbolic significance at a time when our territorial integrity and sovereignty have been fully restored.

To ensure the systematic nature of the activities of our diaspora, notable efforts have been made to establish closer relations with our compatriots working in the field of science and to support their active participation in various programs and projects that serve our national interests.

I am confident that the Forum will be highly effective in terms of networking among Azerbaijani scientists living in different countries, deepening their relationships with our science and educational institutions, facilitating our country’s rapid approach to global goals by taking advantage of joint achievements, and integrating Azerbaijani science into the global scientific community.

I believe that the Forum will be marked by a thorough exchange of ideas and discussions aimed at the sustainable and innovative development of science in Azerbaijan and will identify valuable opportunities for cooperation, enabling our scientists to contribute their knowledge and experience to the restoration of our historical liberated territories,” the head of state added.

---

