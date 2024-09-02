Ombudsman makes statement on observations made during parliamentary elections

2 September 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva made a statement to the media about the observations made during the early elections to the Milli Majlis held on September 1.

The Commissioner pointed out that during the elections, the observations were made in the polling stations established throughout the country, and it was observed that the necessary conditions provided by the legislation for the implementation of the electoral rights of the citizens were created in the organized stations.

It was stated in the statement that, taking into account the positive experience of the previous years, a total of 72 employees of the Commissioner, the Ombudsman Institution and the Ombudsman Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be observers in the extraordinary parliamentary elections in 897 polling stations of 117 constituencies across the republic - in Baku and in other 42 city-districts of our country and in the autonomous republic. independently, they made observations on their own initiative. Observations were also conducted at the polling stations organised in the Training and Education Centre of the Azerbaijan Army, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and 16 penitentiary institutions.

It was noted that during the observations, the Ombudsman met directly with members of precinct election commissions, observers and voters, and learned their opinions about the voting process. Violations and interference by any government agency, including representatives of the executive authority and police officers, were not observed.

S. Aliyeva drew attention to the fact that observers representing political parties, public associations, and non-governmental organisations, as well as independent and neutral observers, participated in this process in an orderly manner, in conditions of mutual respect, and performed their duties within the scope of their powers. He noted that conditions have been created for the exercise of those rights for voters with disabilities. On election day, the Ombudsman did not receive any complaints or appeals regarding the violation of electoral rights.

As a result of the observations, the ombudsman said that the parliamentary elections were held in a democratic, free, transparent, fair, and orderly manner, in accordance with the election legislation and international standards, in conditions of high activity of the population.

Informing about the activities carried out on the eve of the extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis, the Commissioner said that a series of educational events were organized by the Ombudsman institution and the Central Election Commission in Baku, Ganja, Sheki, Masalli, Guba and Nakhchivan on the topic of "Citizens' right to vote". S. Aliyeva noted that starting from the official announcement of the decision on the appointment of elections, observations were made in the open and closed places determined for conducting election propaganda, and the state of ensuring the right of citizens to vote and the implementation of the requirements of the election legislation was assessed.

In the end, the Commissioner pointed out that the basic right of citizens to vote in the extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis is ensured in accordance with the legislation.

----

