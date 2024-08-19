Joint exercise of Azerbaijani and Kazakh military forces begins

19 August 2024 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

According to the joint plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the joint tactical-special exercise "Altın Kıran - 2024" ("Golden Eagle - 2024") is being conducted at the "Koktal" training ground located in the city of Zharkent in Kazakhstan's Almaty region, Azernews reports.

It was noted that a group of military personnel from the Azerbaijani Army has traveled to Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise.

The joint tactical-special exercise "Altın Kıran - 2024" will continue until August 24.

