Helicopter units of Azerbaijan Air Force hold training flights [VIDEO]

15 August 2024 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, the helicopter units of the Air Force are conducting training flights, Azernews reports.

After briefing the personnel on their tasks and safety regulations, a health check was conducted for the military pilots.

According to the training flight plan, helicopters from base airfields performed takeoffs and landings, aerial reconnaissance, and other activities along specified routes during both daytime and nighttime.

Military pilots demonstrated exceptional professionalism during exercises aimed at enhancing their combat skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz