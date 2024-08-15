Earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

15 August 2024 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 75 kilometers east of Lankaran station on August 15, Azernews reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center, the magnitude of the earthquake recorded at 08:22 local time was equal to 3.7.

Recall that on August 9, an earthquake was also recorded in Guba district, 15 kilometers south of the Guba station.

The earthquake, which occurred at 00:39 local time, had a magnitude of 3.8. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 48 kilometers.

