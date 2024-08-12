Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan to iron out process of moving employment contracts into digital realm

12 August 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan will decide on the procedures for converting employment contracts into an electronic document, Azernews reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree tasked the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the stages of transferring employment contracts into the form of electronic documents and inform the President of Azerbaijan about this within a month.

