Pakistani Daily's Editor evaluates qualities of President Ilham Aliyev that impressed him

The editor of "Pakistan Daily" newspaper Hamza Azhar Salam shared about President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on "X".

The journalist shared a photo taken with the head of state and noted nine positive assets of the Azerbaijani President that have caught his attention.

Azernews presents the points from the share:

"Nine points that caught my attention about President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev:

1. He can speak English, Turkish, Azerbaijani, French and Russian;

2. He can answer difficult questions for more than three hours without drinking a sip of water;

3. Can memorize the financial figures of many different projects;

4. He is aware of the media ecosystems of different countries;

5. He is more accessible to journalists than many Western leaders;

6. Sometimes adds humor to his conversations/answers;

7. At party meetings, his speech seems to lean towards peace, but as a leader, he is prepared for any eventuality;

8. He knows how to respect his allies and deter his enemies;

9. Outspoken, straightforward, and enjoys working with a talented, hard-working team who understand his high standards of work ethics."

Furthermore, the journalist in his interview with Azerbaijan's local TV has shared his impressions about the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum. Having seen President Ilham Aliyev's interaction with journalists participating in the event, Hamza Azhar Salam said he was very impressed with the Azerbaijani President's ability to answer all the questions.

