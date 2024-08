9 August 2024 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

On August 9, an official reception was held on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in honor of the heads of state in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

