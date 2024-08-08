Garabagh University to offer education in Azerbaijani & English

8 August 2024 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Garabagh University has announced the languages of instruction for the upcoming academic year, Azernews reports.

The university will offer courses in Azerbaijani and English, with no admissions to the Russian language section. Efforts will be made to enhance the English language skills of students in the English department during their first year. From the following academic year, all courses will be conducted in English.

This update follows the Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on November 28, 2023, establishing Garabagh University. The decree aimed to address the region's need for highly qualified professionals and preserve its educational traditions by creating Garabagh University as a public legal entity under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan. The university will be based on the higher education institution in Khankendi.

Initially, Garabagh University will offer programs across six faculties: Pedagogy, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Economics, Engineering, and Tourism. For the 2024/2025 academic year, the university plans to enroll 1,120 students across 27 majors. Additionally, SABAH groups will be introduced for eight specialties, with 200-250 students expected to join these groups in September. These students will be selected through exams and interviews from those who have completed their first year at various higher education institutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz