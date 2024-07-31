O'Brien stresses importance of achieving peace between Baku, Yerevan for Central Asian countries

31 July 2024 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs of the United States of America, spoke about the importance of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia for Central Asian countries.

The diplomat who spoke at the hearing held at the Foreign Relations Committee of the Congress Senate noted that currently the main routes for the access of the Central Asian countries to the world markets essentially pass through Russia or China.

"If we can ensure the opening of the route through Azerbaijan and Armenia, then they (Central Asian countries - Note) will have access to world markets (alternative - Note) and will become less dependent on Russia and China."

He added that all this is part of efforts to enable Central Asian countries to choose their own path to global markets.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz