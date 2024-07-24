Deputy Chair of ANAMA meets with UNDP delegation

24 July 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Samir Poladov, Deputy Chair of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delegation, Azernews reports, citing the release by the agency.

The primary purpose of the meeting, which also included Yan Mansfield, UNDP's advisor on the establishment of the International Centre of Excellence for Mine Action and Risk Education in Azerbaijan, was to discuss the creation of the Centre, increasing resources, and enhancing the exchange of knowledge and skills in this area.

The meeting also included discussions on the mine problem in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, opportunities for increased cooperation in addressing this issue, and other matters of mutual interest.

---

