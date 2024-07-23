President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of Egypt

23 July 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of the national holiday of Egypt - Revolution Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt - the Revolution Day.

We attach great importance to our traditional ties of friendship and cooperation with Egypt. Today, there are good opportunities for deepening relations between our countries, expanding cooperation across various domains and enriching it with new substance. Our regular political dialogue has a positive impact on the development of our joint activities. In this regard, I would like to particularly emphasize the importance of the agreements reached and the documents signed during my visit to Egypt in early June.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and to take full advantage of the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Egypt everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 July 2024"

---

