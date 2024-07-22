Showcasing future of cardiology: Central Customs Hospital holds Open Doors Day event [PHOTOS]

22 July 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

An Open Doors Day event was recently held at the Cardiology Department of the Central Customs Hospital, marking a significant opportunity for media representatives and medical residents to gain insight into the hospital’s advanced medical procedures and its contributions to national healthcare, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Bakhtiyar Musayev, Chief Doctor of the Central Customs Hospital, extended his congratulations to the media representatives on the occasion of July 22nd, National Press Day. Dr. Musayev provided an overview of the hospital’s mission, focusing on the Cardiology Department’s innovative practices and the state-of-the-art procedures available to patients.

Dr. Musayev highlighted the hospital’s commitment to offering cutting-edge medical services, including non-invasive surgical techniques that are rare in Azerbaijan but are now part of the Central Customs Hospital’s daily operations. He elaborated on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and other advanced heart valve replacement techniques performed through a minimally invasive approach via the groin. He emphasized that many of these complex and sophisticated procedures, once considered extraordinary, are now available to patients at no cost through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Program.

Dr. Musayev emphasized that the hospital’s continuous reconstruction efforts and the introduction of new medical services underscore the state's dedication to modernizing healthcare. He discussed the focus on human capital development, technological advancements, and the enhancement of the healthcare economy as key priorities for the state.

Ismayil Efendiyev, Deputy Head of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, also addressed the attendees. He shared insights into the medical and social initiatives organized by the Central Customs Hospital across various regions of the country, including the establishment of cooperation agreements and the execution of associated measures.

Dr. Ilgar Tahiroglu, Head of the Cardiology Department and a leading invasive cardiologist, provided a detailed presentation on the department’s range of services, including TAVI, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), and Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (TEVAR). He outlined how these procedures are integrated into the Compulsory Medical Insurance framework, showcasing their application in clinical practice even as they remain uncommon in many other countries.

Following the presentations, attendees were given the opportunity to tour the Cardiology Department’s examination rooms and witness a live TAVI procedure performed on an 84-year-old patient. The procedure involved the insertion of a new aortic valve via the leg vein, without general anesthesia or incisions to the chest. Dr. Leman Eyvazli, a cardiologist from the department, conducted a transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) to evaluate the new valve and assess the condition of other heart valves, concluding that the operation was a success.

The Open Doors Day aimed to provide media representatives and medical residents with a comprehensive understanding of the Central Customs Hospital’s Cardiology Department. The event offered a closer look at the department’s operations, advanced treatment methods, and the surgical procedures available to patients, fostering direct communication between medical professionals and attendees.

The Open Doors Day at the Cardiology Department of the Central Customs Hospital served as an important platform for showcasing the hospital’s innovative medical procedures, its role in national healthcare, and its dedication to advancing medical science through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Program. The event not only celebrated National Press Day but also demonstrated the hospital’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services in Azerbaijan.

