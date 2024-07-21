US Think Tank head: Shusha Forum is an event held at an extremely important time

21 July 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Disinformation is like a disease. Honestly, it's like an epidemic without a cure. Unfortunately, even today's technological advances cannot prevent disinformation. Therefore, this forum is an event held at an extremely important time.

Azernews reports that Paolo von Chirac, president of the US Global Policy Institute, who participated in the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, said this in his statement to journalists.

Emphasizing the ability of artificial intelligence technologies to create a fake interview of a politician or head of state, Paolo von Chirac said that such news is widely distributed without investment and big studios: "For this, there must be regulation. Governments must intervene with laws. There must be international conventions, and in this case we are we all have to participate."

Pointing out that artificial intelligence can create 1000s of fake news sites and social media accounts in a few minutes, the guest pointed out the importance of how to fight it and find solutions nowadays: "This is a big problem. We consumers, as well as media representatives journalists, social media users, producers and managers, and many people are facing this new reality. Artificial intelligence can regulate information while having more accurate content and data that allows many industries and economic sectors to save money, while also being open in seconds. creates fake news".

Calling disinformation a cancer or a kind of COVID pandemic, the president of the US Global Policy Institute said: “During the time of COVID, a vaccine was developed, there was a huge panic, people were dying, and we didn't know what to do about it. Because medical science was completely powerless in front of this virus. I mean, I have no idea that we'll ever find a vaccine that's equivalent to malicious AI."

