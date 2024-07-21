Fake news should promptly be prevented, says Bülent Ovacık

21 July 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Disinformation and fake news are widely spread in Turkiye. It started after social media became popular, but it could be observed before.

According to Azernews, Bülent Ovacık, deputy general director of Demirören News Agency, said this in his statement to journalists.

"First of all, we should not believe what we hear, we should find the main source and definitely confirm the news. Of course, transparency is also important. Without transparency, disinformation naturally grows and becomes serious problems in the countries," he said.

B. Ovacik said that the spread of fake news was observed all over the world during the war, and noted that when fake news is published, it should be promptly prevented and correct information should be given. This is the only way to find a solution to those problems.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz