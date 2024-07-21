Italian media highlights views expressed by Azerbaijani President at II Shusha Global Media Forum

21 July 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Italian media outlets have devoted a lot of space to the views expressed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum on “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that in the materials published on news portals such as "Color News", "Agenzia Nova", "Avia-pro", and "MarketScreener", the detailed answers given by the President of Azerbaijan to the questions of journalists from different countries, international experts, and political scientists were put in the spotlight.

The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev's views on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"There is a provision on independence in the Armenian constitution, and there is a threat to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan." There is talk of the unification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. That is, as long as this provision is in that constitution, a peace agreement is not possible. I want to say once again that everyone understands me well. There is no question of our interference in the internal affairs of Armenia. However, the existence of such an article in the constitution makes the peace agreement impossible. Because the constitution is a superior document to any international agreement."

In addition, it was mentioned in the materials that the President of Azerbaijan stated that our country will help the French colonial territories to ensure their independence. Emphasizing that many countries were victims of colonialism in the past and are still suffering from it, these views of the head of our country were included: "For example, Gamar Islands, Mayotte Island. They are still under colonial rule. We want to help these countries to free themselves from this disgusting remnant of the past."

Also, in the spring, it was noted that Azerbaijan is optimistic about the continuation of transit transportation of Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. It was reported that President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that our country is negotiating with Russia regarding this issue, that Azerbaijan wants to be a helper here, and that the agreement can be extended.

At the same time, it was noted in the materials that the President of Azerbaijan stated that there is no unsolvable issue in the bilateral relations between our country and Russia, and all issues are settled taking into account mutual understanding, respect, interests and the centuries-old history of our peoples' relations.

