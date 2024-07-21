Discussions continue at II Shusha Global Media Forum on spotting areas of ​​disinformation

21 July 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

The first panel session entitled "Impact Assessment: Scoping Disinformation" within the framework of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum organized under the theme "Exposure of False Information: Combating Disinformation" started on July 21, Azernews reports.

Taking into account the latest innovations of the session, discussions are being held on the analysis of the concept of disinformation, the investigation of the dynamics, sources, and types of disinformation at the new media level, and the definition of the spread of disinformation on modern information platforms.

It should be noted that the Forum, attended by more than 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including representatives of information agencies of about 30 countries, 3 international organizations and 82 media institutions, serves as a joint discussion and action platform for the participants.

