Malaysian flight makes emergency landing in Baku

20 July 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The captain of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft, operating the London-Kuala Lumpur flight, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The reason was a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers (heart attack).

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 06:42 local time.

Specialized equipment — an ambulift — was promptly used for the evacuation of the passenger, who was immediately provided with first aid and transferred to the emergency medical team.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz