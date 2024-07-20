Malaysian flight makes emergency landing in Baku
The captain of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft, operating the London-Kuala Lumpur flight, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The reason was a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers (heart attack).
The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 06:42 local time.
Specialized equipment — an ambulift — was promptly used for the evacuation of the passenger, who was immediately provided with first aid and transferred to the emergency medical team.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz