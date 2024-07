15 July 2024 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of the year, the population of Azerbaijan has increased by 16,376 people, or 0.2 percent, reaching 10,197,146 as of June 1, 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

It was noted that 54.5 percent of the total population are urban residents, 45.5 percent are rural residents, 49.8 percent are men, and 50.2 percent are women.

