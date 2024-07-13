Azerbaijan's Gafarova attends CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s Council meeting in Russia

13 July 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her working visit to the city of Saint Petersburg, the Russian Federation, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova participated in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA), Azernews reports.

The meeting featured discussions on a number of organizational and agenda issues.

Recalling CIS PA observers’ participation in the snap presidential elections held in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted that necessary conditions had been created by the relevant state bodies in the elections for ensuring the full transparency of the election process, so that voters could express their will freely. Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that this fact was also pointed out by international observers.

The Speaker described the observation of election processes as a pivotal area of cooperation within the CIS PA, which contributes to the development of democracy and the rule of law in the territory of the member states, as well as the exchange of experience in the area of organizing and conducting the electoral process.

