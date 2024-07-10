Secretary Blinken: US supports peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia along with EU

10 July 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

At a tripartite meeting, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed his satisfaction with the meeting involving Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Blinken said the two countries were working on an agreement "that is durable, one that is dignified and one that can open extraordinary possibilities for both countries, the region that they share and for their relationship with the United States."

Antony Blinken emphasized that the United States supported this process along with the European Union and other partners. He noted that today's meeting is an opportunity to reconsider the progress made.

"Based on all the engagements that we've had, including in recent weeks, I believe that both countries are very close to being able to reach a final agreement, one that the United States would strongly, strongly support," he said.

America's top diplomat told the ministers that he wanted to see "what more the United States can do to be helpful in helping you reach an agreement."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz