Turkish Vice President arrives on visit to Azerbaijan

6 July 2024 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport, where the state flags of the OTS member countries were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions Emin Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.

