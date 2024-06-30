Different types of weapons and ammunition found in Imishli

30 June 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Imishli District Police Department has received information about the discovery of various types of weapons and ammunition in the district, Azernews reports.

During the inspection of the area by department employees, 2 AK-74 automatic rifles, a Carbine, an F-1 hand grenade and 167 cartridges were found and taken away.

As a result of preventive measures, residents of the region handed over 21 hunting rifles without relevant documents to the volunteer police.

---

