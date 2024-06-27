Azerbaijan Army servicemen hold volleyball championship

27 June 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Under the relevant order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, a volleyball championship dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army was held among the servicemen of the main departments of the Defence Ministry, Azernews reports.

The championship commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed accompanied by a military orchestra.

The speakers congratulated the winning teams and emphasised the importance of holding such competitions to maintain the high level of physical fitness of military personnel.

10 teams competed in the competition dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Army.

The championship ended with the presentation of cups and medals to the winning teams.

---

