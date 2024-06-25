Participants of Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs visit Zangilan Mosque [PHOTOS]

25 June 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The participants of the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs, hosted by Zangilan, visited the Zangilan mosque on June 25, Azernews reports.

The representatives of the NGO prayed in the mosque.

Note that the foundation of the new mosque in Zangilan was laid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on April 26, 2021, after the liberation of the city from Armenian occupation. The construction of the mosque was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of PASHA Holding LLC.

During the occupation, the historic mosque in Zangilan was used as a stable. The mosque, built in the 19th century and registered as an architectural monument, was destroyed, losing up to 70 percent of its original appearance.

After the liberation of our occupied territories, within the framework of the restoration projects for historical, religious, and cultural monuments in Garabagh, restoration and construction works began at the Zangilan mosque. A working group consisting of local and foreign experts assessed the existing building of the mosque, based on which it was decided to conserve the building. Additionally, a new mosque was built next to the preserved historical mosque.

Representatives of the NGO also familiarised themselves with the restoration and construction works carried out in Zangilan.

