Ammunition found in settlements of Absheron peninsular [VIDEO]

23 June 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received information about the discovery of ammunition in the Absheron region, Gobu and Mehdiabad settlements, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Due to the information, the special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with the law enforcement officers, the ammunition found during the inspection of the incident sites included a total of 83 7x62 mm shells, 62 5x45 mm shells, 17 F-1 hand grenades, and 17 It was determined to be a UZRQM explosive.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by the experts of the flexible group of XRXX.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

