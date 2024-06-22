Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar once again subjected to fire

22 June 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

"On June 22, at 13:00 the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar district were once again subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces positions stationed in the opposite direction," Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the ministry said.

