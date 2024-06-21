Kyrgyz Ambassador ends his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

21 June 2024 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

On June 21, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Kyrgyz ambassador to our country, Kayrat Osmonaliyev, in connection with the end of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry, that satisfaction was expressed with the deep strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the growing political contacts between the leaders, and the expanding cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the other party for his efforts in the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan during his diplomatic activity in our country and wished him success in his future work.

It was emphasized with satisfaction that the existing fraternal and friendly relations, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries and our peoples are the basis of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

It was pointed out that there are wide prospects for cooperation in many areas, especially mutual investments, transport and communications, and the need to use the existing potential.

It was said that the increasing dynamics within regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, is commendable.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gratefully noted Kyrgyzstan's support for the reconstruction and peace efforts of our country.

Ambassador Kayrat Osmonaliyev expressed his gratitude for the support provided during his work as the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, and expressed his belief that the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to develop.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

---

