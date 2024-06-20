Resident-coordinator: UN needs green programs to educate young people

20 June 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva emphasized the importance of providing environmental education not only to students but also to parents and teachers, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a climate action forum organized by the NAM Youth Organization, Andreeva highlighted the need for green programs that equip children with the skills necessary to become responsible citizens and to find employment in a low-carbon economy.

Andreeva also mentioned that COP29 would serve as a platform to "unite the voices of all people," including youth. She stressed the importance of mobilizing the entire society in the fight against climate change.

