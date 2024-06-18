CMB Chairman receives newly appointed Bishop Alexiy [PHOTO]

18 June 2024 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

On June 18, the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, received Bishop Alexiy, newly appointed by the Russian Pro-Slav Church to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, at the meeting, Sheikhul Islam spoke about Azerbaijan's multicultural values ​​and respect for all religions and customs: "Azerbaijani multiculturalism, founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is being successfully continued today by Mr. President Ilham Aliyev on a new and wider level."

Expressing his satisfaction with the level of relations between the representatives of both religions, Sheikhul Islam said that he believes that these relations will be effective and sustainable.

Highlighting the religious activities of our country in the post-war period, the chairman of the CMB emphasized that the mosques and churches destroyed during the 30-year enemy occupation are being restored today by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and all conditions are being created for the comfortable use of religious people.

"Today, religious temples in Shusha, as well as in other territories freed from occupation, are being repaired and restored. I would like you to see those chapels and witness the good events with us and share our joy."

Then Bishop Alexiy spoke about the tolerance of the Azerbaijani people towards different religions and expressed his satisfaction with these relations.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Baku Mountain Jewish Community, Milikh Yevdayev, confirmed the opinions of Sheikhul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade and Bishop Alexiy, and thanked the state of Azerbaijan for these conditions. He said that the attention and respect shown by the leadership of Azerbaijan and Sheikhulislam personally towards other religions is commendable.

