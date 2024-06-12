Azerbaijani FM meets with his Ukrainian counterpart [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Azernews reports.

The discussions during the meeting centred around topical issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Ukrainian counterpart about the latest situation in the region, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the landmine threat, the steps taken to normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as obstacles that are hindering this undertaking.

Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, as well as for the rehabilitation projects.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

