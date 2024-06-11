Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for development of military cooperation [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 10, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Irakli Chikovani, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The delegation first visited the graves of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor and laid flowers. In the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) the visitors laid flowers at the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted a solemn welcoming ceremony, the Ministers passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed. In accordance with the protocol, the Georgian Minister signed the Book of Honor.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov greeted the Georgian delegation and expressed satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. The Defense Minister noted that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two nations. The Minister emphasized the positive impact of the sincere relations between the two heads of state on joint cooperation.

Speaking about the work in the liberated territories done after the Patriotic War, the Minister stressed that more than 12 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory is covered with mines. It was noted that as a result of the explosion of mines, 361 civilians and servicemen were wounded, 68 of them died.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov noted that relations established on the basis of strategic partnership with Georgia are developing and rising. The Minister noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are planning to conduct a total of 21 joint events in the military sphere throughout 2024.

The Defense Minister invited his Georgian counterpart to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX to be held in Baku in September this year.

Expressing his satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan as the Defense Minister and Vice Prime Minister, Mr. I.Chikovani expressed his gratitude for the sincere reception and hospitality. He noted the importance of holding such meetings in the development of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and the expansion of relations.

The Minister of Defense of Georgia emphasized that restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is very important for Georgia as well.

The meeting emphasized importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises. It was noted that the Eternity computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises and Caucasian Eagle exercise held in a tripartite format contribute to the development of friendly relations between military personnel, and at the same time provide an opportunity for mutual experience exchange.

The sides expressed confidence that defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The meeting of the Defense Ministers discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-educational fields, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

