Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition "Garden of Smiles" by Chinese artist Yue Minjun

8 June 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

"Garden of Smiles", a solo exhibition featuring works by the contemporary Chinese artist, Yue Minjun, has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition presents Yue Minjun's iconic "self-portraits" and "flower" series - examples of paintings and sculptures.

Before the opening ceremony, the artist gave an interview to the journalists saying that he tries to express various realities against which the laughing figures are rendered, dealing with a person's life through laughter.

Yue Minjun is one of the most renowned contemporary Chinese artists. He came to prominence in Chinese contemporary art with a series of paintings, which features an exaggerated and iconic smiley face presenting a “self-image.” This series made him a legend of his generation and earned him international acclaim.

Yue Minjun first claimed international spotlight in 1999 when he participated in the 48th Venice Biennale. Since then, he has exhibited internationally participating in numerous museum shows, as well as major exhibition events.

Yue Minjun`s exhibition "Garden of Smiles" at the Heydar Aliyev Center will run until October 27.

---

