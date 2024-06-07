Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign action plan for development of inter-parliamentary cooperation

7 June 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

A practical action plan ("Road Map") for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation for 2024-2025 between the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed, Azernews reports citing the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis.

According to the information, the document was signed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova from Azerbaijan side and by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva.

At the signing ceremony, it was noted that the high-level relations between two friendly and brotherly countries and heads of state stimulate the further expansion of relations between legislative bodies of both states. In this sense, the importance of the signed "Road Map" in further deepening of cooperation between two parliaments was brought to attention.

Note that the document reflected the organization of mutual visits, exchange of experience in the field of legislative activity, mutual activity in international parliamentary organizations and provisions related to other issues.

